Bürmoos citizens:
“We’ve never experienced anything like this before!”
The clean-up work in the flood zones in Flachgau began just hours after the heavy storm on Monday.
Torrential rain on Monday led to flooding and flooded cellars in Flachgau in a very short time - the "Krone" reported. The two municipalities of Bürmoos and Dorfbeuern were particularly affected. "It only lasted 45 minutes, but the raindrops were like hailstones," reported Adi Hinterhauser, head of Dorfbeuern. In the district of Thalhausen, two small streams became raging torrents. "There were blockages," reports Herbert Weiß, head of the municipality's building department and head of the fire department. A stream ran through the large garage at Mathias Landrichinger's farm. "I can even throw away the sausages I made on Sunday," he reports. Thanks to many helping hands, there was hardly any sign of the flooding on Tuesday afternoon.
The people of Bürmoos were just as quick to get to work. Around 40 cellars were under water on Monday afternoon. Including that of Karl Heinz Brettl: "I've lived here since the 1970s, but nothing like this has ever happened before." The basement of Karl Heinz Pfeffer's neighboring family even had the screed pushed upwards. The smooth tiled floor is now adorned with a staircase in the middle of the room. "It's never been this bad," he reports. Michaela Heberling has lived by the Kaiserbach for 20 years. "It's never flooded," she says. By Tuesday, the cellar had already been cleared out and drained. It's not that quick for Erwin Strobl. He has to wait for a specialist company that can remove around four tons of wet pellets. "There's nothing you can do. If you look at the pictures from Germany, we got off lightly."
For many of those affected, the bureaucratic gauntlet now begins. Claims have to be submitted to the insurance companies. Mayor Cornelia Ecker is working with the state to obtain aid from the disaster fund. "We'll be making the first rounds to those affected on Thursday and Friday," says Ecker, who is in close contact with the residents.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.