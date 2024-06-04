“We’ve never experienced anything like this before!”

The people of Bürmoos were just as quick to get to work. Around 40 cellars were under water on Monday afternoon. Including that of Karl Heinz Brettl: "I've lived here since the 1970s, but nothing like this has ever happened before." The basement of Karl Heinz Pfeffer's neighboring family even had the screed pushed upwards. The smooth tiled floor is now adorned with a staircase in the middle of the room. "It's never been this bad," he reports. Michaela Heberling has lived by the Kaiserbach for 20 years. "It's never flooded," she says. By Tuesday, the cellar had already been cleared out and drained. It's not that quick for Erwin Strobl. He has to wait for a specialist company that can remove around four tons of wet pellets. "There's nothing you can do. If you look at the pictures from Germany, we got off lightly."