Right-wing extremism
State security keeps an eye on young blue politician
As a speaker at a right-wing demonstration in Vienna, an Upper Austrian FPÖ functionary announced that the Freedom Youth would join forces with the Identitarians. He announced the "start of something really, really big". This incident is also reflected in the current report on the protection of the constitution.
The recently published 2023 report on the protection of the constitution breaks with a taboo: for the first time, it refers to the involvement of a parliamentary party in the activities of the far-right scene. Specifically, the report mentions a "right-wing party and its front organization". This primarily refers to the Freedom Youth (FJ) and its relationship with the Identitarians (IBÖ).
The report also specifically mentions an action by the Upper Austrian FJ regional chairman and Eferding FP municipal councillor Silvio Hemmelmayr, who was a speaker at a "remigration demo" organized by the Identitarians with foreign participants (Germany, Italy, Belgium and Switzerland).
Closing ranks between IBÖ and FJ
On July 29, 2023, the 27-year-old lawyer publicly announced in Vienna that the IBÖ and his FJ had joined forces, which would be "just the beginning of something really, really big".
It is clear that Hemmelmayr and the Blue Youth are now enjoying special attention from the state security forces.
"I think this is completely exaggerated - I'm not an enemy of the constitution, I'm on its side," Hemmelmayr emphasizes in the "Krone" interview. The alliance with the IBÖ refers to the fact that they are against Islamization and illegal immigration.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.