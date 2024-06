The only youth hostel gets back on track

Open day on Friday

The new hostel parents are Pavol "Pali" Tuzak and Maria "Maja" Tuzakova. The two of them have been busy clearing and cleaning over the past few weeks to get everything back in shape. Tuzak has a background in gastronomy, having worked as a chef at the Mole West and the Blaue Gans for many years. There is definitely demand at the youth hostel. Rooms have already been booked from June through to the fall. If you would like to see for yourself, there will be an open day on Friday from 3 to 8 pm.