Without panties & bra
Paris Hilton celebrates in a skimpy glitter dress
Paris Hilton (43) looked sexier than ever at a DJ gig in West Hollywood! The hotel heiress and mother of two not only impressed with her musical skills, but much more with her hot glitter dress, which left little to the imagination.
Hot, hotter, Paris Hilton! At a DJ act at Heart WeHo nightclub in West Hollywood, Paris Hilton not only teased her new album during her performance, but also wowed the crowd with her stunning look.
Hilton celebrates in a breathtaking glitter dress
The 43-year-old hotel heiress attracted everyone's attention in a skimpy party look. Hilton celebrated in a sexy glitter dress that was only held together at the sides by strings.
The fabric of the dress by Ludovic Saint Sernin also had hot cut-outs, which certainly caused Hilton's fans to gasp. But one thing was clear: there was no room for panties or a bra!
Paris Hilton paired the skimpy glittery outfit with matching sparkly gloves and sunglasses. She had tied her hair into a half-up plait.
Paris Hilton is "so hot"
The hotel heiress shared two posts of her appearance and her party look on Instagram. "It-girl blueprint", she captioned her post. Hilton's fans were also thrilled and showered her with compliments in the comments section. "So hot, simply stunning," gushed one follower. "Beautiful Paris, you're an icon," wrote another user.
"Fame Won't Love You"
At the end of April, Paris Hilton presented her little daughter London to the world for the first time. In keeping with this, she released a new song about a mother's love for her children. Together with singer Sia (48), Hilton sings "Fame Won't Love You".
In the adorable music video, Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum can be seen with their two children Phoenix and London. Sia is also producing Paris Hilton's second studio album, which is due to be released in June.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
