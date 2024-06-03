Young Greek
A record must be broken for Salzburg’s dream player
Salzburg are chasing a top Greek talent. More than 15 million euros would be due for Giannis Konstantelias. There are also rumors about the departure of Karim Konate. An ex-Salzburg coach is said to be interested.
The Bulls' non-EC players can still enjoy their summer break until June 22. After the performance tests, the first team training session under new coach Pep Lijnders will take place on June 24. While many Salzburg players are currently lying around, the management of the runners-up are busy. They are working hard on the squad for the coming season.
Player from PAOK could come
It's no secret that a major shake-up is imminent at the Mozartstädter. Some players will be leaving the club, while others are set to arrive. Sporting director Bernhard Seonbuchner and co. would particularly like to see Giannis Konstantelias in the Bulls jersey.
The 21-year-old Greek plays for champions PAOK Thessaloniki and is regarded as an absolute wonderkid. Greek media have already reported a Salzburg offer of 15 million euros plus bonuses. However, this sum is said to be insufficient. In other words, it is already clear that if Salzburg want Konstantelias, the transfer record (13 million euros to Saint-Étienne for midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath) must be broken.
Meanwhile, there are also new departure rumors. Karim Konate is said to be highly prized by Champions League finalists Dortmund and AS Monaco, who are coached by Adi Hütter. The Ivorian was top scorer last year and would bring a lot of money. Recently, however, he has always emphasized that he is happy to be in Salzburg.
