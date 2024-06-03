Sebastian Graser
Medal at the start for the skydivers
To kick off the summer season, the skydivers won a medal at the World Cup in France. This was won by Sebastian Graser from Elsbethen.
After a long break, the HSV Red Bull Salzburg skydivers are finally back in competition mode and got the summer season off to a very good start in Cahors, France. The first stop of the World Cup series in parachute target jumping took place there from May 31 to June 2. Despite challenging conditions, the HSV Red Bull Salzburg team put in an impressive performance and held its own against 31 strong international teams.
After the strong wind had already caused some delays on the first day of the competition, the athletes often had to wait in "stand-by" mode on Saturday and hope that the last day of the competition would still make jumps possible. Sunday turned out to be kinder to the World Cup jumpers and all eight jumps required for the classification could be completed.
Despite strong winds and changeable thermals, Sebastian Graserheld his nerve and secured the silver medal in the men's competition thanks to a great jumping performance. Although the Elsbethner jumped ex aequo with a German 6cm total deviation, he was ranked second due to the ranking of the "zeros". "I am extremely happy with this competition. Taking home 80 points from the very first stop really gives me a boost for the upcoming competitions. I'm also very happy with my performance, as I haven't always been able to deliver it in training recently. So it's all the better that it worked out in the competition. Now I'm very motivated and will go into the next competitions feeling stronger," said the reigning military world champion in parachute target jumping, delighted with the successful start to the World Cup. Victory in the men's event went to Germany.
