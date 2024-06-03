Medal at the start for the skydivers

Despite strong winds and changeable thermals, Sebastian Graserheld his nerve and secured the silver medal in the men's competition thanks to a great jumping performance. Although the Elsbethner jumped ex aequo with a German 6cm total deviation, he was ranked second due to the ranking of the "zeros". "I am extremely happy with this competition. Taking home 80 points from the very first stop really gives me a boost for the upcoming competitions. I'm also very happy with my performance, as I haven't always been able to deliver it in training recently. So it's all the better that it worked out in the competition. Now I'm very motivated and will go into the next competitions feeling stronger," said the reigning military world champion in parachute target jumping, delighted with the successful start to the World Cup. Victory in the men's event went to Germany.