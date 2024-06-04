Vorteilswelt
"Racino Rocks" chaos

Metal lust was followed by great departure frustration

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 06:02

The cult band Metallica attracted almost 60,000 people to "Racino Rocks" in Ebreichsdorf. At the Magna Racino, many things went well, but by no means everything. The departure in particular ended in chaos. There is still a lot of work to do before the next festival at the beginning of July.

In any case, the weather gods were kind to the thousands of concertgoers. While a large thunderstorm cell erupted in nearby Baden, it remained dry in Ebreichsdorf apart from a brief shower early on Saturday afternoon. On the other hand, Ice Nine Kills, Five Finger Death Punch and Metallica headlined the stage.

But for many, the first mega concert after 16 years at the Magna Racino was not just a positive memory. Waiting times of over an hour for beer, the temporary failure of ATM card payments with a long queue for the alternative cashless card and the lack of toilets put a strain on the nerves of the otherwise chilled visitors.

However, things got really problematic on departure. The situation threatened to escalate, especially with the shuttle buses, because almost all visitors wanted to leave at the same time despite the "party dome" that had been set up at short notice and the longer opening hours of the sales stands. Chaos was inevitable.

On foot to the highway
The waiting areas by the buses were stormed and barriers were ignored. There was wild pushing and shoving, panic spread. People who collapsed were lifted over the heads of other visitors to the emergency services. Because the security system also failed, many dark-clad metal fans ended up on the unlit highway. Some even wanted to walk onto the highway (!), which had to be completely closed for a short time.

Zitat Icon

Many things worked well. But at the end of the day, it's all about safety. The departure system must be improved. I'm already worried about that with regard to the "Rolling Loud" festival.

Bürgermeister Wolfgang Kocevar

Because the three-day hip-hop festival "Rolling Loud" is already taking place on the same site at the beginning of July with roughly the same number of visitors each day, the organizers, authorities and police met on Monday. There is a need for action on a number of key points, especially as this event appeals to a completely different, much younger audience. As it has been announced as three individual concert days, it is obviously assumed that the volume of departures will also have to be managed three times. "It is still unclear whether and how camping will work," they say.

According to the police and authorities, the concert itself was very peaceful and there were hardly any reports.
According to the police and authorities, the concert itself was very peaceful and there were hardly any reports.
(Bild: Monatsrevue/Lenger Thomas)

However, the organizers are working with the authorities and police to optimize the concept. While the beer and payment situation as well as the number of toilets can be improved relatively easily, the traffic situation is different because there are only two roads leading away from the area. For example, one-way traffic regulations are now being considered. There is also potential to optimize the footpaths to the parking lots. "There definitely needs to be more lighting on footpaths and to the parking lots, as well as wider exits. It's clear that there's an oppressive feeling when you're wedged between fences and pushed to the front," says Mayor Wolfgang Kocevar.

For Kocevar, the area has a "fundamental future" as an event venue. But whether it needs to be 60,000 people again needs to be looked at carefully. "But there are experts who will decide that," said Kocevar.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
