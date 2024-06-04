Metal lust was followed by great departure frustration

However, the organizers are working with the authorities and police to optimize the concept. While the beer and payment situation as well as the number of toilets can be improved relatively easily, the traffic situation is different because there are only two roads leading away from the area. For example, one-way traffic regulations are now being considered. There is also potential to optimize the footpaths to the parking lots. "There definitely needs to be more lighting on footpaths and to the parking lots, as well as wider exits. It's clear that there's an oppressive feeling when you're wedged between fences and pushed to the front," says Mayor Wolfgang Kocevar.