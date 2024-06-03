The champions only missed out on the top scorer!

For many coaches, they were already among the favorites before the season and caused a lot of headaches for the competition on the pitch after just a few rounds. In this year's Eastern League season, there was no way around champions Rapid II. Grün-Weiß achieved immediate promotion back to the 2nd division and also dominated the numbers - with 21 wins, 73 goals and only 25 goals conceded, they are the clear number one everywhere. "A great story, we absolutely deserve the title," beamed coach Jürgen Kerber.