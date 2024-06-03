Vorteilswelt
Rapid II strong as a bear

The champions only missed out on the top scorer!

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 17:00

Promoted Rapid II dominated the Ostliga season by regaining promotion. Donaufeld set a new record by finishing runners-up. Viktoria's goalgetter Rotter was a force in front of goal.

comment0 Kommentare

For many coaches, they were already among the favorites before the season and caused a lot of headaches for the competition on the pitch after just a few rounds. In this year's Eastern League season, there was no way around champions Rapid II. Grün-Weiß achieved immediate promotion back to the 2nd division and also dominated the numbers - with 21 wins, 73 goals and only 25 goals conceded, they are the clear number one everywhere. "A great story, we absolutely deserve the title," beamed coach Jürgen Kerber.

Tobias Hedl played particularly well for Grün-Weiß. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Tobias Hedl played particularly well for Grün-Weiß.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

While Wr. Viktoria finished in the top 5. "We achieved our goal of securing a place in the ÖFB Cup, which is very important for us," said coach Toni Polster. The player caused a shock in December when he suffered a gastric rupture and had to undergo emergency surgery. However, Austria's record goalscorer once again proved his incredible fighting spirit and quickly returned to his squad.

Viktoria's Dominik Rotter became top scorer with 21 goals. (Bild: ZVG)
Viktoria's Dominik Rotter became top scorer with 21 goals.
(Bild: ZVG)

Sportclub captain Philip Dimov also impressed the local sports scene with his incredible willpower. The 33-year-old was in an artificial deep sleep for ten days after a collision and is fighting his way back to life every day. At the last game at Alszeile before the stadium was rebuilt, Dimov celebrated with the fans, including singing. Coach of the season: Josef Michorl won the runners-up title with Donaufeld and set a new points record in the Eastern League (56).

Coach Josef Michorl led Donaufeld to second place. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Coach Josef Michorl led Donaufeld to second place.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Best player: Viktoria's Dominik Rotter - the striker was crowned top scorer with 21 goals. Curious fact: 13 rounds in a row without a win, only 22 goals - and yet Ardagger almost managed to avoid relegation on the last matchday. And Neusiedl brought Patrick Kienzl out of "soccer retirement" twice.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

