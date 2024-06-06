Allocation Vorarlberg
These animals are looking for a new home
The animal corner presents the protégés from the Vorarlberg animal shelter: seven female degu (5 young animals + 2 adults) are looking for a species-appropriate home. The cheerful little rodents are very active and need plenty of space. The girls can move into a new home individually with existing degus, in pairs or all together.
Cat Susi (9) needs a lot of understanding and patience at first. She is not a typical cuddly cat. Susi is looking for a home where she will be given lots of time. There should be no children or other animals in her new home. Once she has settled in, she would like to go outside. Who has a heart and space for this shy girl?
Mongrel Alvin (7) needs a caregiver who offers him clarity and structure. If you take the time to build up trust, he's up for anything. Swimming in the stream, walks in the forest or even cozy TV evenings - the main thing is to be there! One thing to bear in mind - our "giant baby" has joint problems that need to be addressed. We are looking for responsible owners for Alvin who, with our support, want to take the time to become a great human-dog team.
"Like a rock in the surf!" - Django's (9) appearance is just as steadfast and strong! And yet the giant is characterized above all by his loving, loyal and curious nature. The big boy only has a small repertoire of commands so far, but with a little patience and empathy this can be changed! He walks well on the lead, but you need to be a bit strong, but he is quite relaxed when out on walks or with dogs on sight. Due to his age and age-related symptoms, the Kangal will no longer be able to go on long walks. Instead, he enjoys leisurely walks through the park, being stroked and having the sun shine on his fur!
