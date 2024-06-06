These animals are looking for a new home

"Like a rock in the surf!" - Django's (9) appearance is just as steadfast and strong! And yet the giant is characterized above all by his loving, loyal and curious nature. The big boy only has a small repertoire of commands so far, but with a little patience and empathy this can be changed! He walks well on the lead, but you need to be a bit strong, but he is quite relaxed when out on walks or with dogs on sight. Due to his age and age-related symptoms, the Kangal will no longer be able to go on long walks. Instead, he enjoys leisurely walks through the park, being stroked and having the sun shine on his fur!