Water quality is right
Summer can come: Bathing lakes in Lower Austria are tip-top
The European Environment Agency has closely examined the local bathing lakes. The water quality was rated top in all districts. Bathing fun is therefore guaranteed.
We still have to wait for the heatwave. But when summer actually arrives in Lower Austria, one thing is certain: you can enjoy cooling off in the local bathing lakes without any worries.
Water under the microscope
For its latest water report, the European Environment Agency (EEA) literally took a close look at 28 bathing spots across the country and assessed the chemical, physical and microbiological composition of the water. The experts came to the conclusion that the water quality is consistently excellent
Lakes, ponds, bathing pools
The three Auseen lakes in Blindenmarkt and Lake Lunz in the Mostviertel region and the cool water in Lake Ebersdorf in Ober-Grafendorf, Lake Ratzersdorf in the provincial capital, the Aubad in Tulln and the bathing lake in Traismauer are all rated as excellent. In the Waldviertel, the three Kamptal reservoirs, the Bergwerkssee near Langau, the Edlerseeteich near Geras and the Waldbad in Rappottenstein all received top marks. The EU inspectors attest to the top quality of the bathing ponds in Horn and Allentsteig, as well as the Herrenteich in Litschau.
Swimming fun guaranteed
In the Weinviertel, this applies to the Seeschlacht in Langenzersdorf and the bathing ponds in Poysdorf, Hohenau an der March and Gerasdorf. And south of Vienna, you can also splash around in top-quality water at the recreation center in Oberwaltersdorf, the ocean pond and the windmill pond in Guntramsdorf and the Kahrteich pond in Vienna's Neudorf district, as reported by the Lower Austrian Economic Press Service.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
