Summer can come: Bathing lakes in Lower Austria are tip-top

Lakes, ponds, bathing pools

The three Auseen lakes in Blindenmarkt and Lake Lunz in the Mostviertel region and the cool water in Lake Ebersdorf in Ober-Grafendorf, Lake Ratzersdorf in the provincial capital, the Aubad in Tulln and the bathing lake in Traismauer are all rated as excellent. In the Waldviertel, the three Kamptal reservoirs, the Bergwerkssee near Langau, the Edlerseeteich near Geras and the Waldbad in Rappottenstein all received top marks. The EU inspectors attest to the top quality of the bathing ponds in Horn and Allentsteig, as well as the Herrenteich in Litschau.