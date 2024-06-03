Sparkling appearance
Demi Moore for Cartier’s glamorous event in Vienna
What a great look! Demi Moore was a secret guest in Vienna and attended a glamorous event by the jewelry brand Cartier. The actress also had time for a detour to the Belvedere.
Last week, Cartier celebrated the presentation of its new haute joaillerie collection "Nature Sauvage" at a glamorous gala and runway show at the MAK in Vienna. And the celebrities certainly didn't miss out.
Elle Fanning and Sofia Coppola also in Vienna
Sofia Coppola also stopped by, as did Elle Fanning, who also made Vienna's city center unsafe.
The stars had dressed up for the event and donned more than just the most beautiful jewelry from the luxury jewelry label.
Demi Moore sparkled in the Belvedere
But the show at the MAK was by no means the only highlight that attracted the Hollywood stars to Vienna. Numerous events are planned in Vienna's most historic locations - such as the Kursalon Hübner or the Kunsthistorisches Museum - up to and including June 12.
This also attracted Demi Moore to Austria at the weekend - and there was really no getting around her look!
As photos shared by the Hollywood beauty on Instagram show, the 61-year-old slipped into a violet dream dress by Carolina Herrera, which she combined with a sparkling necklace and matching earrings by Cartier.
The glittering eye mask was also a real eye-catcher of the look, giving the actress a magical appearance.
And, of course, Moore didn't miss the opportunity to take a look at Gustav Klimt's "Kiss" and other works of art during her visit to the Belvedere.
The "Modern Ball" at the Belvedere concluded the events as part of the presentation of the new Cartier High Jewelry collection "Nature Sauvage".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.