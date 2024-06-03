Race Across America
“The craziest adventure for me so far”
For ultra-cyclist Dominik Meierhofer, taking part in the "Race Across America" is a dream come true. The man from Tennengau has a budget in the mid five-figure range.
"To take part in the Race Across America (RAAM) once would be absolutely insane!" In the Krone interview in summer 2017, Dominik Meierhofer was already thinking about perhaps the toughest bike race in the world. Seven years later, the 29-year-old's dream is coming true.
The man from Tennengau will be taking part in the approximately 5,000-kilometer cycling marathon, which takes participants from the west to the east coast of the USA, for the first time. He has been in California with his father for over a week to acclimatize to the desert. The official starting signal will be given on June 11. A dozen support staff will ensure that Meierhofer wants for nothing during the race. He is digging deep into his pockets for his big dream - a budget of 50,000 to 60,000 euros has been calculated, with the entry fee alone swallowing up 5,000 euros. Dominik is covering the costs for the coaches. "They could also go on vacation with their loved ones," he jokes. "They'll need it after this project."
The little daughter is waiting
He knows that the RAAM will be tough. Apart from "power naps", i.e. short sleep sessions, he pedals as hard as his body can handle. The external conditions are challenging and include temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, and hurricanes have also been part of everyday racing in the past. "It's my craziest adventure yet," says Meierhofer. He has a special motivation. "My daughter Lina will be one year old during the race and will be waiting at the finish line with my girlfriend Eva."
