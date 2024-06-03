“The craziest adventure for me so far”

The man from Tennengau will be taking part in the approximately 5,000-kilometer cycling marathon, which takes participants from the west to the east coast of the USA, for the first time. He has been in California with his father for over a week to acclimatize to the desert. The official starting signal will be given on June 11. A dozen support staff will ensure that Meierhofer wants for nothing during the race. He is digging deep into his pockets for his big dream - a budget of 50,000 to 60,000 euros has been calculated, with the entry fee alone swallowing up 5,000 euros. Dominik is covering the costs for the coaches. "They could also go on vacation with their loved ones," he jokes. "They'll need it after this project."