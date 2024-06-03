50% of Austrians are “certain” to vote in the EU elections

Attitude towards the EU not exactly positive

Opinions are divided when it comes to the question of whether people in their own federal state notice anything about Austria's membership of the EU: 38% say they notice mainly positive things, while 31% say they notice mainly negative things or that it makes no difference whether Austria is in the EU. The same applies when it comes to whether the member states should decide for themselves more often. 44 percent answer "yes", and 44 percent want more joint action at European level.