“Nazis out”: riots after knife attack

"The news shocks me"

"The news shakes me to the core", said Baden-Württemberg's Minister President Winfried Kretschmann in the evening. His thoughts are with the family, relatives and colleagues. "This terrible act is a painful reminder to us all of the often incalculable risk police officers are exposed to on a daily basis." The service of police officers for the state, the community and the free and democratic basic order cannot be praised highly enough. "As a society, we owe them the highest respect and appreciation."