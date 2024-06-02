Kuchl warmed up for the final with a 12:1 thrashing

"Especially after losing the Cup final, we lacked a bit of confidence," recalls Kuchl coach Tom Hofer. In the meantime, however, the Winter King's chest is broad again. "It's not so easy to always have to go one better," he says, referring to the fixture list. Most recently, chasers Seekirchen were always able to draw level on points and stay in first place overnight thanks to winning the direct comparison. With one round to go, that no longer impressed the Tennengau team. "We didn't let up and had the quality to finish it off," said Hofer, happy with the 12:1 victory. The last time there was a bigger win was in July 2015 - 13:0 in the regional cup against 2nd division shooting gallery ASVÖ Liefering.