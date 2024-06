Kogler reveals plan for new national stadium

In the recent past, there have been more political fouls and bloodbaths within the federal government than successful double passes. As is well known, a verbal battle has been raging for days between Minister Leonore Gewessler and ÖVP provincial governors over their blocking of the EU renaturation law. This in turn led Gewessler to disparage the provincial governors as "oblivious to the future". The counterattack from the heads of the provinces was not long in coming. At least when it comes to soccer, however, Sports Minister Werner Kogler is now gratefully accepting the Chancellor's steep pitch - that of the national stadium.