Actress Ruth Maria Kubitschek has died

"Wanted to play other roles"

But the young woman wanted more. "I went to all the cultural authorities and explained that I wanted to play other roles than were possible in this country," she reported in an interview with Die Welt. She was repeatedly denied this. In 1959, she went to the West with her son. Her husband, the opera and theater director Götz Friedrich, stayed in the GDR, but was also allowed to direct in the West.