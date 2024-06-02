Chris Steger:
“Being a musician was actually just my plan B”
Salzburg chart-topper Chris Steger spoke to the "Krone" about sex, drugs & rock'n'roll and his good friend Florian Silbereisen.
I'm glad it worked out with a dinner, Chris. Why did you choose Winterstellgut as the location?
Steger: The Winterstellgut is a popular venue for parties and weddings. Even before I really took off musically, I was already playing my guitar at events here.
Almost four years ago, at the age of 16, you became famous virtually overnight with your song "Zefix" - how did you deal with the success?
In our area in Annaberg and St. Martin, people know each other, so I've always been approached on the street. Now it's just become different again, because people I don't know also approach me. That's still a strange feeling for me. But I also like it when I see that I can make people happy by taking a photo with them, for example.
And you always do that? Or do people catch you in a bad mood from time to time?
Well, you can catch me in a bad mood too (laughs). But my fans are the reason why I'm allowed to make music. So I see it as a sign of mutual appreciation to give them something back.
But I assume you won't just have fans - how do you deal with critics or even envious people?
There will always be a few people who say: "What does he want now?", but I have to say that I'm not that offended by that. It's good that there are different opinions and tastes. Otherwise we'd all have to make the same music (laughs).
Do you have a plan B in case people get fed up with your music?
The music is my plan B. I never actually expected to be able to do it full-time one day. Originally, I wanted to finish school and do something crafty with wood. Like my dad, who is a carpenter. Incidentally, I could also imagine doing that in the future if things don't work out as a musician. But I prefer to live in the here and now and will continue to do everything I can to keep my music going.
Whose opinion do you rely on when it comes to fundamental decisions?
Of course I listen to my manager, for example, who has been in the music business for over 25 years - but apart from that, my dad's opinion is very important to me. He's not a musician, but he's often been right (laughs).
Is there actually a woman at your side whose opinion is important to you? I have to ask this on behalf of all female fans?
That's usually the first question I'm asked (laughs). But I'll just say: the soup tastes really good right now! (laughs).
Well, let's leave it at that. But I'm sure you have enough female fans who would vie for a place at your side.
Yes, there are funny encounters from time to time. And sometimes bras and stuff fly onto the stage.
So sex, drugs and rock'n'roll still applies to the life of a musician today?
It's exactly the same now (laughs). No, seriously, not for me at all. I usually don't even have a beer after my gigs because I want to be fit for the next gig the day after. People don't pay to see me hungover on stage. I just remembered a rather strange request from a fan: a man wrote me a letter saying that he would like my shoes and socks - but unwashed, please.
No! And? Did you fulfill his request?
Unfortunately, the gentleman forgot to include an address where we should send the shoes and socks. That's better anyway (laughs).
I bet the gentleman will get in touch with us at the editorial office now to make up for this.
Oh dear (laughs).
But another gentleman has also made an impression on you - Florian Silbereisen has been very supportive of your career.
Yes, funnily enough, we have the same doctor in Salzburg. We actually met by chance in the waiting room years ago. Until then, I only knew Florian Silbereisen from television. Then I shyly went up to him and introduced myself. And before I had even finished the sentence, he actually called me "Zefix". He then invited me to one of his shows in the waiting room.
