Deal falls through – but no comeback at Sturm

Everything was actually under wraps, but FC Zurich suddenly backed out on Friday. "It was practically a done deal. The club had informed me that they would be exercising the purchase option for Amadou Dante anchored in the loan contract," explains Head of Sport Andreas Schicker. But then the U-turn: According to Swiss newspapers, the reason was the transfer fee. Allegedly, Franco Foda's former club did not want to pay the entire sum at once.