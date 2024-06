Finally no more sores after 65 years

It started just eight weeks after his birth in 1955: Back then, the condition that is now known as neurodermatitis was still called "endogenous eczema". "I was regularly hospitalized for several weeks throughout my childhood. They tried everything," explains Gerd Buschmann. "When I was eight years old, I had my blood washed at the Charité hospital in Berlin, I saw doctors from Bavaria to Zwickau, but it was all in vain," says the 69-year-old.