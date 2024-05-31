After Yemen attack
Houthis fired at US aircraft carrier
The Houthis in Yemen have launched a missile attack on the US aircraft carrier "Eisenhower". This was in response to the attacks by the USA and Great Britain, said military spokesman Yahya Saree. British and US forces had attacked targets in Yemen from the air on Friday night.
At least 16 civilians are said to have been killed. A further 34 people were injured, the Houthis reported. The information could not initially be independently verified. However, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed the attacks on Friday. "These strikes were carried out to further reduce the Houthis' military capabilities and prevent future attacks on international shipping."
Sunak: "self-defense"
It was "self-defense". The Shiite Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, control large parts of Yemen's Red Sea coast (see video above). Since November, they have repeatedly attacked ships - not only in the Red Sea, but also in the Gulf of Aden. Their targets are freighters heading for Israeli ports. According to the Houthis, their aim is to support the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Sailors have already been killed in the attacks.
13 positions under fire
According to US reports, 13 Houthi rebel positions were shelled on Friday night. Since the beginning of the year, British and US forces have repeatedly attacked the militia's positions in Yemen in order to curb the attacks on ships. So far, there has been no great success. It was only on Wednesday that the Houthis reported another attack on a Greek freighter. They are working together with Hamas and Hezbollah in the "Axis of Resistance".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.