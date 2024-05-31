Houthis fired at US aircraft carrier

Sunak: "self-defense"

It was "self-defense". The Shiite Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, control large parts of Yemen's Red Sea coast (see video above). Since November, they have repeatedly attacked ships - not only in the Red Sea, but also in the Gulf of Aden. Their targets are freighters heading for Israeli ports. According to the Houthis, their aim is to support the Palestinians in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Sailors have already been killed in the attacks.