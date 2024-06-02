City becomes an obstacle course
The “Krone” raffles off places for the Innsbruckathlon
For the fifth time, Innsbruck will be transformed into an obstacle course on June 29. The "Krone" is giving away tickets for the team competition.
Over climbing walls, through mud containers or crawling on all fours - at the purora Innsbruckathlon, the provincial capital is transformed into a real obstacle course.
For the fifth time, there are numerous obstacles in the way on the routes of varying lengths. Participants have to overcome these on the ten or five kilometer route past the Landestheater to the Karwendelbögen and on to the Bergisel. The obstacles include the "Alpine-urban adrenaline mountain", the "Krone Burpee Boulevard" and "Monkeyland".
However, the 20 special challenges in the urban jungle on the way to the finish line are manageable for everyone. Whether young or old, there is a suitable route for all athletes on this special kind of "sightseeing tour".
Win starting places for the team competition
If you want to take part in the spectacle on June 29 with friends or acquaintances, you have the chance to secure one of the coveted starting places. The "Tiroler Krone" is looking for cool, courageous "Krone" teams and is therefore giving away 30 starting places including 30 "Krone" shirts for the team competition at the purora Innsbruckathlon. If you want to take part, you need to register as a team with at least four other people. Simply fill out the form below and you're in! The closing date for entries is June 10, 2024, 9 a.m.
