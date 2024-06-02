The “Krone” raffles off places for the Innsbruckathlon

Win starting places for the team competition

If you want to take part in the spectacle on June 29 with friends or acquaintances, you have the chance to secure one of the coveted starting places. The "Tiroler Krone" is looking for cool, courageous "Krone" teams and is therefore giving away 30 starting places including 30 "Krone" shirts for the team competition at the purora Innsbruckathlon. If you want to take part, you need to register as a team with at least four other people. Simply fill out the form below and you're in! The closing date for entries is June 10, 2024, 9 a.m.