from 3 pm
Climate activists take to the streets in Salzburg today
With the EU elections approaching, climate activists in Salzburg are taking the opportunity to draw attention to the state of the nation with regard to global warming.
The activists have announced that they will start a demonstration at 3 p.m. today at the main train station. The climate activists then want to march along Rainerstrasse, past Mirabell Gardens to the Festival Halls. Speeches are planned there at the end.
In the last EU elections, the ground was prepared for the Green Deal, which forms the framework for climate protection in the EU. "More progress has been made on climate protection in the last 5 years than in the 20 years before that! The 2019 protests have achieved important things. We now have a crucial decade ahead of us in which we need a sprint in climate protection instead of blockades and dangerous delaying tactics," say the activists.
They are now calling for the Green Deal to be defended and improved. "Together we show that the many are defending democracy and climate protection!"
On their online channels, the activists are still calling for numerous participants and assert: "During our actions, we will behave peacefully and not cause any waste."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.