A lottery pub for the whole village

While inns are closing in many places, Neustift bei Güssing is reopening. After "Der junge Dorfwirt" closed at the end of the year for personal reasons, the municipality was searching intensively for a successor. This has now been found in Renata Denke, "a real lottery winner", says Mayor Franz Kazinota happily. The head of the village is already showering the new village landlady with roses before the reopening. "Renata has a lot of experience in the restaurant business and is motivated and committed," says Kazinota.