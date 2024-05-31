New landlady
A lottery pub for the whole village
The pub in the 450-inhabitant community has been empty for around six months. From June 1, Renata Denke will once again be providing culinary delights for the villagers.
While inns are closing in many places, Neustift bei Güssing is reopening. After "Der junge Dorfwirt" closed at the end of the year for personal reasons, the municipality was searching intensively for a successor. This has now been found in Renata Denke, "a real lottery winner", says Mayor Franz Kazinota happily. The head of the village is already showering the new village landlady with roses before the reopening. "Renata has a lot of experience in the restaurant business and is motivated and committed," says Kazinota.
Municipality has invested 500,000 euros in the inn
However, the mayor also warns: "Our participation and support will be crucial to the success of this community project." After all, the municipality invested a lot of money ten years ago to buy the inn and convert it into a communication center. "We are still convinced that this was the right move in the interests of the population," says Kazinota.
Open from Wednesday to Sunday
In addition to a restaurant, the community center also houses an event hall and rooms for clubs. The pub is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 9 am to 9 pm and on Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm. A lunch menu is also available during the week. One point is very important to the new village innkeeper, namely to cook seasonal products.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
