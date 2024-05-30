SPÖ has “spent” its wealth tax several times

The SPÖ wealth tax model: Anyone who owns a home worth up to 1.5 million euros - and actually lives in it as their main residence - is exempt from the millionaire's tax. After that, an allowance of 1 million euros applies. Assets between 1 and 10 million euros are taxed at 0.5 percent, from 10 to 50 million euros at 1 percent. Assets of 50 million euros or more are taxed at 2 percent. This will generate 5 to 6 billion euros per year.

The SPÖ inheritance tax model: The owner-occupied home also remains tax-free under the inheritance and gift tax - up to a luxury limit of EUR 1.5 million. The rest of the assets are subject to an allowance of 1 million euros. Once these two exemption limits are exceeded, 25 percent is payable, 30 percent from EUR 5 million, 35 percent from EUR 10 million and 50 percent from EUR 50 million. This brings in 500 to 800 million euros per year.