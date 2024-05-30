EURO euphoria: 3000 fans cheer on our ÖFB team

"That shows the enthusiasm that has prevailed for months, as well as the solidarity with the team. This euphoria is great. A big family has been created, many come with their children. The players want this closeness and are also willing to approach the fans," enthused ÖFB President Klaus Mitterdorfer as he watched all hell break loose yesterday morning in the tranquil town of Windischgarsten. Parking spaces were already scarce 90 minutes before training began and fans were strolling towards the pitch. "Without Alaba, Arnautovic is my favorite player," smiled little Julian, his eyes wide as he walked past the team bus with his two brothers and parents. All wearing the red Austria jersey. "We've come all the way from Weibern." An hour's journey.