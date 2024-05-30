Kate continues to sit out
King Charles takes part in birthday parade
King Charles III (75) will take part in his birthday parade "Trooping the Color" on June 15. The German Press Agency in London learned this from palace circles on Thursday. However, the monarch, who is suffering from cancer, will not take part in the parade of his guardsmen on horseback as usual, but will sit in a carriage together with Queen Camilla (76).
However, Princess Kate, who is also suffering from cancer, is not expected to return to the public eye for the time being - even though the 42-year-old is said to be "much better" now.
Charles back, Kate continues to take a break
According to the palace, the dress rehearsal "The Colonel's Review", which takes place a week before the birthday parade, will be conducted by Lieutenant General James Bucknall. British media pointed out that this task would actually have fallen to Kate as "Colonel in Chief of the Irish Guards".
At the beginning of February, the palace announced that the King was suffering from an unspecified form of cancer. He then began outpatient treatment and largely withdrew from public life. At the end of April, however, it was announced that the therapy was showing positive results and that the King would be able to attend public appointments again, at least in part.
Kate also went public with a cancer diagnosis at the end of March. She had started preventative chemotherapy, she said in a very personal video message. It is also not known what form of cancer she has.
Princess takes time to recover
Unlike the King, Kate has completely withdrawn from her duties as a royal. It is uncertain when she will return. Her schedule was recently cleared until the end of the year.
Her husband, heir to the throne Prince William (41), also stayed away from the public eye for weeks to support his family. However, the royals have already postponed most of their public appearances until after the general election scheduled for July 4.
