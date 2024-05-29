Austria to face France, Qatar and Kuwait at the World Championships

The goal of Mykola Bilyk and Co. is of course to advance to the main round. However, team boss Ales Pajovic was "not entirely satisfied" with the draw. In addition to the greatness of France, Qatar, the reigning Asian champions who have always qualified for the World Cup since 2013, await. "Those are two strong teams," said Pajovic. Kuwait remains an unknown quantity; Austria last played against the Persian Gulf country in 2004. At least there is one "spy": veteran Janko Bozovic has been involved in the Kuwaiti league with Al-Sulaibikhat since 2022.