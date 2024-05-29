Vorteilswelt
Handball

Austria to face France, Qatar and Kuwait at the World Championships

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 22:07

Austria's men's national handball team will face the current European champions France, Qatar and Kuwait in the group stage of the 2025 World Championship. This was the result of the draw in Zagreb on Wednesday evening. Group C will be played in the coastal town of Porec. The final round will take place from January 14 to February 2 in Denmark, Norway and Croatia. The ÖHB team had clearly qualified for the tournament in the play-off against Georgia.

comment0 Kommentare

The goal of Mykola Bilyk and Co. is of course to advance to the main round. However, team boss Ales Pajovic was "not entirely satisfied" with the draw. In addition to the greatness of France, Qatar, the reigning Asian champions who have always qualified for the World Cup since 2013, await. "Those are two strong teams," said Pajovic. Kuwait remains an unknown quantity; Austria last played against the Persian Gulf country in 2004. At least there is one "spy": veteran Janko Bozovic has been involved in the Kuwaiti league with Al-Sulaibikhat since 2022.

"France are the favorites in this group. Behind them, we will try to attack second place. We are full of confidence after our performances and results in recent months and are looking forward to the World Cup," emphasized ÖHB sports director Patrick Fölser.

The top three teams in the eight preliminary round groups will advance to the four main round groups. The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarter-finals.

