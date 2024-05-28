Nike vs. Adidas: Not all stripes are banned

This is the result of a ruling by the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court on Tuesday. In the case of four other pairs of pants whose stripe design Adidas had also objected to, the court rejected the trademark lawsuit and thus changed a ruling by the lower court. Unlike the Düsseldorf Regional Court, the Higher Regional Court saw sufficient differences to the Adidas design in these pants. "Not every side stripe pattern on sports pants is to be prohibited", the court stated. The judgment is final.