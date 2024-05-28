Four deaths
Measles still on the rise in Europe
Measles is still on the rise in Europe. In the first three months of this year, more than 56,600 infections and four deaths were recorded in the WHO region of Europe, which includes Central Asia, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Directorate on Tuesday.
This is only 5,000 fewer infections than in the whole of last year. At the same time, this represents a 60-fold increase compared to 2022. There are also many more cases in Austria this year than in the whole of last year: 434 confirmed measles cases have been recorded in the epidemiological reporting system (EMS) since the beginning of the year (as of May 28, 7 a.m.).
Four patients ended up in intensive care
The Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) also has information on hospitalization for 426 measles cases: 81 people (19 percent) were treated in hospital, including four patients in intensive care.
Already far more cases than in the previous year
"Further measles cases are to be expected", warns AGES.By way of comparison, a total of 186 measles cases were recorded in the reporting system in 2023. At that time, 49 people were treated in hospital.
WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge called on the countries in the region to take immediate measures to prevent the virus from becoming established in the population. One of the main reasons for the rising numbers is declining vaccination coverage. To eradicate measles, at least 95 percent of a population must be fully vaccinated against the disease.
Global vaccination rate has recently fallen
According to the WHO, however, the global vaccination rate has recently fallen to 83%, for example due to missed vaccinations during the coronavirus pandemic. The vaccine is available free of charge to everyone in Austria at public vaccination centers and is recommended from the age of 9 months.
Transmitted faster than the flu
Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted faster than the flu, for example. In addition to typical symptoms such as fever and a red rash, life-threatening complications such as meningitis can also occur. Although measles is often perceived as a typical childhood disease, unvaccinated adults can also become infected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
