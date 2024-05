Trolleybuses and trains fight for the same staff

Legally, trolleybus drivers are also railroad employees. This means that the criteria are stricter than for other bus drivers. This is a situation that the Salzburg trolleybus service has had to contend with in recent years. Due to the impending wave of retirements at the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB), the trolleybus is now also facing competition from the railroad company when it comes to recruiting staff. Nevertheless, it will return to 10-minute intervals at the end of the summer vacation. "We need a total of 300 drivers for this," reports Michael Frostel from Salzburg AG. There are currently 285 in use and 24 in training. This year alone, 400 applications have already been received.