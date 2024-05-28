Unbelievable confession
Grandpa rapes granddaughter: “Wanted to show how it’s done!”
Unbelievable accusations have been made against a 70-year-old grandfather who raised his three grandchildren in central Carinthia after the mother decided to pursue her career. The man is now suspected of serious abuse. "No, no," he says. "They were just transgressions." He wanted to help the child have sex!
Some trials at the Klagenfurt Regional Court reveal the deepest depths of the human soul, often leaving spectators and participants perplexed and shaken. Like this one against a 70-year-old esoteric, who has been in custody for over half a year and feels sorry for himself. At the start of the trial, he complains about the lack of hope from his lawyer: "He was actually supposed to build me up," he grumbles.
But the experienced defense lawyer is a realist. The charges include aggravated sexual abuse, defilement of blood, abuse of authority and continued use of violence. And although the accused denies any form of violence towards his three grandchildren, he makes a very strange and repulsive confession to the abuse: "I only feel guilty that there were transgressions with the granddaughter that I now know could be interpreted as abuse."
"Biology lessons" with a child
Could be interpreted? The grandfather states in all seriousness that he wanted to help the girl with sex education and the self-determined use of her body. "It was also about home schooling biology lessons. I showed her how to do it," he says and seems to think it's almost normal for a grandfather to assault a child. The victim describes everything as much worse - that it wasn't about "biology", but that the man had been "getting off" on the little girl from the age of 12.
I decided in favor of my company and gave my three children to my father.
Eine Mutter erzählt, warum drei kleine Kinder beim Opa aufgewachsen sind – und möglicherweise Traumatisches erleben mussten.
The consequences for the girl, who was already developmentally delayed, were traumatic. First abandoned by her own mother, then allegedly sexually abused by the only important person in her life for years.
"The daughter has made several suicide attempts and has been in hospital for months," says her mother, who has apparently made up her own truth about the fate of her children: "The younger children were five and seven years old when they came to live with my dad. I paid child support and built up a company. There are several ways of bringing up children and I chose my company."
Shocked by the fate of the children in Carinthia
Silence in the courtroom. What else is there to say? The mother seems to have accepted the fact that her "dad" was a dry alcoholic and had to raise three small children alone. Of course, the trial is not about her, but about what her father is accused of - but the whole picture of the circumstances in which three children had to grow up in the middle of Carinthia is thought-provoking. What happens next in court? The verdict against the accused is still pending; further witnesses may still be needed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.