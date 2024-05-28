Change in diet
Potassium can help lower high blood pressure
High blood pressure leads to a high risk of atherosclerosis, heart attack or stroke. Lifestyle changes with more exercise, quitting smoking and reducing stress should be combined with a varied plant-based diet. The mineral potassium plays a decisive role in this.
Medication is not the only support on the way to a blood pressure in the normal range (up to 140 mmHg systolic, up to 90 mmHg diastolic). Obesity, lack of exercise and stress are key factors that can be changed.
"In the past, the debate about high blood pressure only focused on sodium and therefore salt intake," explains Dr. Marlies Gruber, nutritionist at "forum.ernährung heute". "And not without good reason, as some people actually react very sensitively to salt. In these people, too much salt causes their blood pressure to rise rapidly. Conversely, a low-salt diet lowers it, albeit only to a small extent."
A high intake of potassium through plenty of fruit and vegetables, on the other hand, has positive effects across the board. This is because the mineral potassium plays a role everywhere in the body where salt (sodium and chloride) is important, and works in exactly the opposite direction. Potassium also transmits nerve impulses and is therefore important for muscle and heart function and regulates blood pressure.
Blood pressure-lowering mineral
A diet low in salt and high in potassium therefore has a blood pressure-lowering effect and reduces the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease. The German Nutrition Society recommends a daily potassium intake of around 4000 mg. Very good sources are: Apricots, bananas, carrots, kohlrabi, avocado, tomatoes, potatoes, as well as hazelnuts, cashews, almonds and peanuts. Large amounts of the element can also be found in concentrated form in dried fruit.
More exercise, less high levels
Of course, the right diet is only one pillar in the treatment of high blood pressure. With the help of sport and everyday exercise, you can lower your values by around 5 to 9 mmHg (diastolic by 3-5 mmHg). You should be active for 30 minutes at least five times a week. The reduction in blood pressure is particularly noticeable with high baseline values. Endurance sports such as cycling, walking and swimming are particularly suitable.
Make sure you take enough breaks, relax and sleep. Stress triggers molecular processes in the body. And these can lead to chronic inflammation in the body, which then damages the blood vessels and increases blood pressure.
Quitting smoking makes itself felt quickly
Quitting smoking can also relieve the cardiovascular system. Blood pressure drops just one week after quitting smoking. Two years after quitting smoking, an ex-smoker has almost the same risk of cardiovascular disease as a lifelong non-smoker.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
