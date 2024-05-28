Potassium can help lower high blood pressure

More exercise, less high levels

Of course, the right diet is only one pillar in the treatment of high blood pressure. With the help of sport and everyday exercise, you can lower your values by around 5 to 9 mmHg (diastolic by 3-5 mmHg). You should be active for 30 minutes at least five times a week. The reduction in blood pressure is particularly noticeable with high baseline values. Endurance sports such as cycling, walking and swimming are particularly suitable.