Varied program
Experience nature in the national park with rangers
The Hohe Tauern National Park (NPHT) is starting the summer season. As in previous years, you can once again experience hikes with a special flair this year.
In the East Tyrolean part of the NPHT, the rangers will once again be using binoculars and spotting scopes this summer to accompany guests and locals through the unique mountain landscape: whether guided nature watch tours in valleys, hikes to huts or adventure hikes to the "eternal ice" - those interested can once again immerse themselves in the diverse world of the Hohe Tauern.
Colourful program for children
Hikes are not only on the program for adults. This year, too, great importance is attached to children and young people experiencing nature: for example at forest wilderness camps in the Oberhauser Zirbenwald, the Junior Ranger program, the summer camp in the House of Water in Defereggen Valley or the children's sleuthing program in the National Park region.
It is also extremely educational, as the NPHT is committed to nature conservation in the entire region, provides information about the Isel glacier river and also offers a program for bad weather days with exhibitions in the National Park House.
Diverse offers and lasting nature experiences
Tyrol's Provincial Councillor for Nature Conservation René Zumtobel should also be convinced: "I am delighted that with the Hohe Tauern National Park's summer program, we can once again offer a wide range of activities for visitors and provide lasting nature experiences in Tyrol's largest protected area. Only those who know natural jewels understand why it is important to protect them in the long term."
All information about the summer program at www.hohetauern.at
