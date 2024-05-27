Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Extra weekend courses

Top apprentices sacrifice their free time for training

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 16:00

Tinkering with engines from Monday to Friday is not enough for them: 16 young skilled workers attend additional expert courses. This also gives them the opportunity to take part in the national championships in the fall.

comment0 Kommentare

Apprentices usually finish their training after three years. In vehicle technology, this is not always enough, says Georg Ringseis, Guild Master of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce. For this reason, exclusive expert courses have recently been offered for the most talented apprentices in the fields of automotive technology and bodywork.

"This initiative aims to provide special support for young professionals through additional training days, which take place once a month on a Friday and Saturday," says Ringseis.

Zitat Icon

Our dad is a car mechanic, so the career choice was easy for me and my twin brother.

Ein Lehrling

We looked over the apprentices' shoulders during a course session. "Our dad is a car mechanic, so it was an easy choice of career for me and my twin brother," says Patrick Tilic. "We can let off steam here and learn something to boot. We don't mind sacrificing our free time for this," adds his brother Dominik. There is also a young woman among the 16 participants, Sofia N.

She is doing her apprenticeship with Wiener Linien. She is pleased that more and more girls are venturing into this male-dominated profession. While there were only two girls in her first year of training, almost half of them are now female.

In recognition of their commitment, the apprentices also have the opportunity to be nominated to take part in the national championships in the fall.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf