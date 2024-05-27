Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Accident drama in Tyrol

Golf cart crash: senior citizen dies in hospital

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 10:47

Sad news from the hospital in Innsbruck: the 86-year-old local man who crashed a golf cart into a wooded area in Pertisau am Achensee (Schwaz district) in mid-May and crashed into a tree died of his serious injuries at the weekend.

comment0 Kommentare

The tragic accident took place on May 12th. A Tyrolean man (54) was driving his electric golf cart on a forest road from Pertisau into the Perchertal valley. His 86-year-old father was also on board.

In front of a barrier: vehicle rolled backwards
The driver had to stop briefly in front of a closed barrier. "When the man briefly left the vehicle, it started to move for unknown reasons and crashed into the adjacent forest along with the 86-year-old passenger," said the police at the time.

Zitat Icon

The 86-year-old was thrown out of the golf cart during the crash and came to rest about ten meters below the vehicle.

Die Polizei damals zum Unfallhergang

After 16 meters, the golf cart crashed into a tree. The pensioner was thrown out of the vehicle during the crash and then came to rest injured about ten meters below the vehicle. The son set the rescue chain in motion. After first aid on site, the senior was flown by emergency helicopter to Innsbruck Hospital.

Injuries were too severe
There, the doctors fought for the man's life. But the injuries were too severe. As the police reported on Monday, the 86-year-old died in hospital during the night from Saturday to Sunday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf