Accident drama in Tyrol
Golf cart crash: senior citizen dies in hospital
Sad news from the hospital in Innsbruck: the 86-year-old local man who crashed a golf cart into a wooded area in Pertisau am Achensee (Schwaz district) in mid-May and crashed into a tree died of his serious injuries at the weekend.
The tragic accident took place on May 12th. A Tyrolean man (54) was driving his electric golf cart on a forest road from Pertisau into the Perchertal valley. His 86-year-old father was also on board.
In front of a barrier: vehicle rolled backwards
The driver had to stop briefly in front of a closed barrier. "When the man briefly left the vehicle, it started to move for unknown reasons and crashed into the adjacent forest along with the 86-year-old passenger," said the police at the time.
The 86-year-old was thrown out of the golf cart during the crash and came to rest about ten meters below the vehicle.
After 16 meters, the golf cart crashed into a tree. The pensioner was thrown out of the vehicle during the crash and then came to rest injured about ten meters below the vehicle. The son set the rescue chain in motion. After first aid on site, the senior was flown by emergency helicopter to Innsbruck Hospital.
Injuries were too severe
There, the doctors fought for the man's life. But the injuries were too severe. As the police reported on Monday, the 86-year-old died in hospital during the night from Saturday to Sunday.
