Doing somersaults in the team jersey too

The Daniliuc family revolved around soccer from a very early age. Twin brothers Daniel-Edward and Manuel-Raphael and Flavius, who is around one and a half years younger, were already chasing the ball as children. "We started in the park when we were five or six. Our father always took us with him," recalls Daniel-Edward, who most recently kept goal for second division club Lafnitz and will be looking for a club this summer. "I was the fattest, so I had to be in the box," he laughs, "but it quickly became clear that Flavius was the most talented of us. He always gave us a real run for our money."