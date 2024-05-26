Racism in posh club
“I was brought up open-minded and tolerant”
Discussions are continuing in Germany about the Sylt video in which party guests at the luxury club "Pony" shout xenophobic slogans. Now the first actor has publicly apologized for his behaviour.
Moritz S. is the one showing a disguised Hitler salute. The video, which went viral on Thursday and is only a few seconds long, shows and hears young people chanting racist slogans to the tune of the party hit "L'amour Toujours". They sing exuberantly "Germany to the Germans - foreigners out!"
Moritz N. now admits that he made a mistake. He is ashamed of it, has already turned himself in to the police and will also face the legal consequences. "I want to publicly and sincerely apologize for what happened. I apologize to everyone we may have hurt," he posted on social media.
I want to publicly and sincerely apologize for what happened. To anyone we may have hurt, I apologize.
Moritz N., Akteur im Sylt-Video
"Have many friends with a migration background"
He could not explain his behavior and was drunk. The statements were not an expression of his inner attitude. The young man said that he had been brought up to be open-minded and tolerant and that he had many friends with a migrant background. He now faces hostility on the internet.
N. has since deleted his social channels, but wants to continue the discussion about him. The restaurant operators have filed criminal charges against him and four other people (see video above). According to Bild, the club in question also wants to claim damages from the party guests in a civil lawsuit. One cooperation partner has already backed out and terminated the collaboration for the time being.
"Classic Nazi manner"
"Anyone who calls for 'Germany for the Germans' in classic Nazi fashion is excluding all supposedly 'non-German' groups who are supposedly worth less, including people with a migration background, Sinti and Roma, but also Jews. I am glad that this kind of behavior does not go unpunished," said the German government's anti-Semitism commissioner, Felix Klein.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
