“Respect & decency” was also missing from Schmid at the end
Manfred Schmid made a rather inglorious exit at the end of his WAC coaching era - while he himself had preached "decency and respect". And at Austria Klagenfurt, a man from Mainz is on the docket.
An inglorious exit. Manfred Schmid made an inglorious exit from the WAC. Firstly, in sporting terms: for the second time in a row, the team missed out on the season's target - not only the top 6, but also the European Cup. A real playing philosophy was never in evidence under him. . .
On the other hand, it was the human element - the Viennese had always tried to keep up appearances in public. But the façade is crumbling!
Schmid had called for "respect and decency" in response to the TV attack against him by Austria Vienna manager Jürgen Werner. However, Schmid himself was far from respect and decency in the Lavanttal. . .
There is no other way to explain why he disrespectfully accused WAC veteran Alex Kofler on television of being "far removed from soccer" and did not shake his hand in front of the camera (for no apparent reason). And then, in all seriousness, to stay away from the trellis (the symbol of respect par excellence) to bid farewell to the last European Cup heroes of the "Wolves", Mike Novak and Mario Leitgeb. And they did so deliberately.
Schmid forbade trellis
Because at Mike Novak's farewell before the Tirol home game, Schmid had even forbidden his entire coaching team to do so! At Mario Leitgeb's ceremony against Austria Vienna, however, coach Hansi Jochum & Co. ignored Schmid's announcements - and instead showed decency and respect.
"I wasn't surprised that Schmid didn't stand there. There was always a big discrepancy between his words and actions," sighs Novak, who even had to fight to be allowed to train with the professionals under Schmid. . .
Mainz on Austria's list
At Austria Klagenfurt, meanwhile, the squad is being tinkered with. One name that is said to be on the agenda: Ben Bobzien (21). The player on loan from relegated Lustenau is a right winger, but can also play as a striker or left winger. Violett hope that Mainz will extend the German's contract - so that another loan is possible.
