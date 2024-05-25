“Respect & decency” was also missing from Schmid at the end

There is no other way to explain why he disrespectfully accused WAC veteran Alex Kofler on television of being "far removed from soccer" and did not shake his hand in front of the camera (for no apparent reason). And then, in all seriousness, to stay away from the trellis (the symbol of respect par excellence) to bid farewell to the last European Cup heroes of the "Wolves", Mike Novak and Mario Leitgeb. And they did so deliberately.