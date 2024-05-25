“Some things in soccer have become too extreme!”

For whom he made his professional debut on November 29, 2008 at the age of just 15 (!) in the away derby at LASK - and for whom he made his last appearance on May 27, 2023 after 368 competitive matches. His best memory? "The promotion in the coronavirus year," he returns surprisingly: "Because the whole constellation was extreme. We had previously failed twice to get promoted again. At the third attempt, first came corona, then the break and later an unsuccessful season, before we narrowly made it in the end!" Postscript: "That was a phase over weeks and months in which you had everything inside."