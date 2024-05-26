“After Peter’s death, many things feel new”

You have been a hospice ambassador since 2022. Has your commitment to end-of-life care changed as a result of your experience of dying?

No. It was so confirmed in everything because my husband was able to be at home in his last days and was also allowed to leave here. That was a gift. That's why I hope that many more people find out about hospices and the possibility of being cared for at home. However, this does not mean just waiting to die. Rather, you have people around you in a critical situation who support you and know exactly how you are doing. Care can be discontinued at any time. Unfortunately, this "switch" is discussed far too little in the system. Personally, I would do a lot more. But, as is so often the case, there is not enough money to increase the number of staff at information centers.