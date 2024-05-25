Millie Bobby Brown (20) got married in secret

Underwater proposal

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, Millie revealed that Jake had proposed to her underwater: "We're both passionate divers and were on vacation when he put a shell in my hand on a dive. There was a ring in it." Millie signaled "yes" and the overjoyed Jake then wanted to put the ring on her finger on the boat. Only for it to fall into the sea. Brown: "Jake jumped after it like in the movies and was able to catch the ring before it sank too deep. It was magical."