Mrs. Bongiovi!
Millie Bobby Brown (20) got married in secret
US actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi secretly tied the knot in The Hamptons last weekend.
The 20-year-old "Stranger Things" beauty confirmed the news by thanking the paparazzi for their "congratulations on the wedding" in her first public outing as Mrs. Bongiovi.
Second, big wedding planned
According to an insider in the US Sun, the wedding was an intimate affair with close family - including the Bon Jovis and Millie's parents Kelly and Robert Brown: "Jake and Millie are planning a bigger ceremony later, but they are already officially husband and wife." According to a second insider at "People", the second big wedding is to take place at the end of the summer in Italy in a large circle.
Jon Bon Jovi's blessing
Dad Jon gave his blessing to the marriage and told us in an interview: "I think Jake has found the right partner for life, just like my other kids. Millie is great." He then joked that he should get paid as a wedding singer "to recoup some of the money for the wedding costs."
Jake Bongiovi first fueled rumors that he was dating the then 18-year-old in June 2021 - when he posted a selfie with himself and the actress. In November, the two confirmed their romance on Instagram.
Underwater proposal
On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year, Millie revealed that Jake had proposed to her underwater: "We're both passionate divers and were on vacation when he put a shell in my hand on a dive. There was a ring in it." Millie signaled "yes" and the overjoyed Jake then wanted to put the ring on her finger on the boat. Only for it to fall into the sea. Brown: "Jake jumped after it like in the movies and was able to catch the ring before it sank too deep. It was magical."
The crazy thing about the story, however, was that Bongiovi had told Millie's mother beforehand and asked if he could use the Browns' family ring. But Kelly Brown said no because she was afraid that the heirloom might fall into the water. Millie: "Mom was totally right about that."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
