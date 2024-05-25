Sales increase
Fish business rides the wave of success
Corona whetted the appetite for fish products, but sales then dried up noticeably in 2022. However, appetite is now on the rise again, and frozen and canned fish producers and fresh fish retailers have the upper hand. Nutrition trends are helping, but there are also the first vegetarian alternatives.
"Consumption has recovered in 2023, and this year in the first quarter, the volume of frozen fish and seafood sold was slightly higher than in the previous year. Particularly striking are fish sticks with 3.7 percent growth and seafood with 9.1 percent," says Iris Ruschak, Marketing Director at Iglo.
Most recently, Lent even brought an increase of around 20 percent, but in summer the appetite for frozen food regularly wanes. Breaded classics are at the top of the list, but natural fillets are now almost as popular, with a consumption of 1.2 million kilos a year.
In general, we eat a fairly constant seven kilos of fish per person, which is still well below the EU average of 24 kilos. The global average is around 20 kilos. However, as the population is growing, the overall fish business is also increasing slightly. Around 5500 tons come from domestic waters, which is seven percent of our consumption.
Christina Graubohm, manager at wholesaler Metro, knows that this fresh produce is becoming increasingly popular. "We are seeing growth this year. With the start of the barbecue season, sales of ultra-fresh products are increasing, as fish is becoming more and more popular as a light alternative." Metro is Europe's largest supplier and has 30 freshwater and 70 saltwater varieties on its refrigerated counters.
Those who are less interested in cooking, on the other hand, like to reach for cans. "According to a survey, 27 percent of Austrians consume tuna at least once a month. That equates to 83 million euros in sales, which has recently increased by around five percent," confirms Remmelt Jongkind, European head of market leader Vier Diamanten. "We have a 43 percent share in Austria and sell ten million cans. Ten percent of that is sardines, 60 percent is tuna. It doesn't taste like fish, has no bones, is easy to process and inexpensive."
After slight increases, prices are likely to remain stable this year, says Jongkind. In contrast to cheap brands, the focus is always on sustainable fishing, including the MSC seal of approval.
Some fresh varieties are even cheaper than last year, according to Metro expert Graubohm. "For salmon, cod, plaice, trout and salmon trout from Italy, it was up to nine percent. The price of Austrian fish has stabilized."
However, manufacturers are also slowly adapting to the trend towards a meat-free diet. Metro points to increased demand for vegan alternatives, especially for salmon and fish sticks among consumers and in the food service industry. Iglo is sending "Green Cuisine fish fingers" to the freezers. Vier Diamanten is also working on veggie variants, but they are "not yet good enough".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.