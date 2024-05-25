Fish business rides the wave of success

Those who are less interested in cooking, on the other hand, like to reach for cans. "According to a survey, 27 percent of Austrians consume tuna at least once a month. That equates to 83 million euros in sales, which has recently increased by around five percent," confirms Remmelt Jongkind, European head of market leader Vier Diamanten. "We have a 43 percent share in Austria and sell ten million cans. Ten percent of that is sardines, 60 percent is tuna. It doesn't taste like fish, has no bones, is easy to process and inexpensive."