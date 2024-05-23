Viennese restaurateurs “sell atmosphere and mood”

Eating and drinking with landlords only a "marginal phenomenon"

Peter Friese (Schwarzes Kameel) has his own measure of whether a restaurant is working or not: "I always look at how many people have a cell phone in their hand. And if there are only three out of 50 tables, I think to myself: yes, that's good. If 15 have one in their hands, I know they're bored and not having a conversation." It is also important to remain attractive to young people. Of course, it's "easier if you say: let's leave everything as it is." But attracting a young clientele "is quite simply the way to keep going.