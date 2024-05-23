Vorteilswelt
Gastronomic nobility united

Viennese restaurateurs “sell atmosphere and mood”

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 14:45

The #wienliebe festival on Rathausplatz has brought together five of the biggest names in Viennese gastronomy at one table with Mayor Michael Ludwig. What unites them: pride in what Vienna has to offer and the certainty that Viennese hospitality is not an obsolete model - if you know what is important.

In the view of Mayor Michael Ludwig, it was high time that not only the provinces but also Vienna had its own festival on Rathausplatz. The #wienliebe festival on the last weekend in May is the result, and for the first time Vienna can show "how proud we are of what the city has to offer in terms of gastronomy, crafts and culture", as Ludwig put it.

The best of Vienna in one place
The festival has already led to a special "summit meeting": Five of the city's best-known gastronomic names - Schweizerhaus, Schwarzes Kameel, Gerstner, Plachutta and Bitzinger - will provide the square with culinary delights together with a Heurigen and the Ottakringer brewery. There will also be handicraft products from Vienna, agricultural produce from Viennese soils and Viennese music from rap to Schrammelklang.

On the last weekend, Rathausplatz is dedicated entirely to the love of Vienna. (Bild: Zwefo)
On the last weekend, Rathausplatz is dedicated entirely to the love of Vienna.
(Bild: Zwefo)

"Even every suburban restaurant has its chance!"
The assembled gastronomic aristocracy understands the worries and hardships of their lesser-known colleagues, who are struggling with price pressure, staff shortages and customers who want to save money. Mario Plachutta, with his eponymous Tafelspitz empire, even wants to talk about a "boom" in traditional Viennese gastronomy, but admits: 'It's one thing to open something new. It's quite another to survive over a longer period of time and maintain the quality."

Zitat Icon

The guest should be satisfied. They expect quality, friendly service and the opportunity to socialize with friends. These are the basics. And you have to work on them.

(Bild: Groh Klemens)

Karl Kolarik, Schweizerhaus

Bild: Groh Klemens

Karl Kolarik from Schweizerhaus is convinced: "Even every suburban restaurant has its chance!" You just have to remember "that the guest is at the center." This awareness has been "lost on some people, especially the young ones." He sees routine as the key criterion for success: "When someone is starting out, they naturally make more mistakes than someone who works in an established system."

Eating and drinking with landlords only a "marginal phenomenon"
Peter Friese (Schwarzes Kameel) has his own measure of whether a restaurant is working or not: "I always look at how many people have a cell phone in their hand. And if there are only three out of 50 tables, I think to myself: yes, that's good. If 15 have one in their hands, I know they're bored and not having a conversation." It is also important to remain attractive to young people. Of course, it's "easier if you say: let's leave everything as it is." But attracting a young clientele "is quite simply the way to keep going.

Zitat Icon

I often go out for a beer with friends after sport. If the offer and the service are right, then the pubs are also well frequented.

(Bild: Groh Klemens)

Peter Friese, Schwarzes Kameel

Bild: Groh Klemens

For Friese, one thing is clear: "We only sell food and drink as a peripheral phenomenon. We actually sell atmosphere and mood. You have to nurture that. And everyone who fights for it has a chance." There should be no shortage of atmosphere and vibes at the festival on Rathausplatz. And members of the city's advantage club will also get food and drink as "fringe events" a fifth cheaper.

For those who are spontaneous, there is also the opportunity to register with the Vorteilsclub in the middle of the Rathausplatz. However, you can also register online at any time. Exceptionally, guests from outside the city are also allowed to "become Viennese": To give everyone the chance, for example, to get the beer from the Schweizerhaus for less money than you would normally have to pay for it at the Schweizerhaus, there is a short-term membership for guests that expires after three days. After all, it wouldn't be Viennese hospitality if it didn't welcome everyone.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Lukas Zimmer
Lukas Zimmer
