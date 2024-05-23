Search for Sherpa
Kenyan dies on Mount Everest
This year's Everest peak season has already claimed numerous lives. The body of a Kenyan climber was only discovered on Wednesday. The search is still on for his Nepalese mountain guide, as well as for a Briton and another Sherpa.
A search team discovered the body of the 40-year-old Kenyan between the summit and the steep rock step Hillary Step, said a spokesman for the Nepalese tourism authority on Thursday. There was no trace of his local guide. The search team had set off after contact with the two alpinists was lost early on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, teams are continuing to search for a British man and his local mountain guide. The two have been missing since Tuesday after an icefall collapsed during their descent from the summit.
This year, the Nepalese authorities have issued 419 licenses for climbing the world's highest mountain at 8849 meters. At least two people had already lost their lives on Mount Everest in May, the bodies of the two Mongolians were found last week.
Several records set
New world records have also been set recently: Nepalese Kami Rita stood on the summit for the 30th time on Wednesday - more times than any other person before him, according to a Nepalese official who is currently staying at Everest base camp.
The Nepalese mountain guide and rescuer Phunjo Jhangmu Lama climbed Mount Everest in just 14 hours and 31 minutes. She has thus broken a previous women's record on the world's highest mountain, said a Nepalese official at Everest Base Camp on Thursday. Until now, Ada Tsang Yin-hung from Hong Kong held the entry in the Guinness Book of Records for the fastest Everest ascent by a female climber from the Nepalese side. Tsang's ascent three years ago took her 25 hours and 50 minutes.
