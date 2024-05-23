Kenyan dies on Mount Everest

A search team discovered the body of the 40-year-old Kenyan between the summit and the steep rock step Hillary Step, said a spokesman for the Nepalese tourism authority on Thursday. There was no trace of his local guide. The search team had set off after contact with the two alpinists was lost early on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, teams are continuing to search for a British man and his local mountain guide. The two have been missing since Tuesday after an icefall collapsed during their descent from the summit.