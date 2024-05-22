Ballack calls for a shake-up: “It’s up to the team”

He saw the willingness to continue working with Thomas Tuchel as a good signal: "Of course, the idea was met with incomprehension from outsiders. You can't want to part ways with a coach in the summer - and then keep him after all. But it also showed a certain greatness on the part of FC Bayern to jump over its own shadow." In the end, however, Tuchel said no. Vincent Kompany is now seen as the most promising candidate.