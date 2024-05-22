Found at the bus station
Graz woman lying naked in Lignano, does not want to press charges
Cautious all-clear after the terrible discovery of a young, completely naked woman at the bus station in Lignano and the accompanying fears: As the "Krone" learned from Italian police circles, there are no indications of violent sexual abuse. The 20-year-old Styrian woman herself also refrained from pressing charges.
Naked and visibly in shock, the 20-year-old was discovered by a boy on Monday morning - who immediately alerted the police. The woman from Graz was wrapped in a blanket by the uniformed officers, but was unable to say what had happened in the previous hours. According to her own statements, she has no memory of the weekend.
The officers had the worst fears - they immediately had the Styrian woman picked up by the ambulance and taken to hospital. Meanwhile, the witness was questioned by the police. However, he had nothing to do with the possible crime and "only" showed civil courage.
Doctors found no traces
Was the girl possibly drugged and/or sexually abused on the way home from the "Tutto Gas" party? In any case, the investigation by the local carabinieri was in full swing.
As the "Krone" has now learned from police sources, the doctors were unable to find any evidence during the specific medical examinations at the hospital that violent sexual intercourse - i.e. rape - had taken place.
Of course, this does not mean that the 20-year-old may not have been knocked out with drugs or alcohol and subsequently sexually abused. However, as the woman from Graz ultimately did not want to press charges at her own request, the investigators closed the case.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
