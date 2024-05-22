Organic waste from the Ländle is disposed of in Lower Austria

Higher supply was justified

This means that the waste is no longer sent to the German plant, but is instead transported hundreds of kilometers by train to Lower Austria - to a waste disposal company that can also process liquid waste. The special twist: Loacker had also submitted an offer for the disposal of the Vorarlberg organic waste at the time. However, this was higher than the one from Germany. However, the Vorarlberg Association of Municipalities, which awarded the contract, was forced to award the contract to the cheaper provider. The Loacker offer is also said to have been more expensive because the company was aware of the special consistency of the waste - and therefore also of the additional work involved.