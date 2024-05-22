Severe weather in Lower Austria
Heavy rain: Garages, cellars and roads flooded
Flooded cellars and muddy roads were the result of heavy rain in the Waidhofen an der Thaya district of Lower Austria this afternoon. Eleven fire departments with 128 members were deployed. In the Zwettl district, too, the heavy rain put the Florianis to the test.
At around 5.30 p.m., the masses of water flowed from the fields and meadows into the villages and flooded some cellars - the first emergency calls reached the fire department from Ulrichschlag (municipality of Waidhofen an der Thaya) and Lichtenberg (municipality of Windigsteig).
The cellar lane in Dietmanns was also flooded by around 30 cm and the mud carried along blocked the sewer system, reported the fire department. However, 59 members of the Dietmanns, Matzles, Waldreichs, Wienings and Waidhofen/Thaya fire departments managed to unblock the manholes in time before the masses of water and mud entered the cellars and garages of the houses.
The water continued to flow from Dietmanns to Groß Siegharts via the Sieghartser Bach stream. Water entered the underground parking garage on Hautplatz and threatened to damage the parked vehicles. Several local streets were under water, including the training ground of the dog sports club. Water also entered an apartment building and a clothing store, which had to be pumped out.
Over 100 Florianis in action
The Florianis from the district capital also battled against the masses of water. Water flowed over the roof into the premises of a store and triggered a fire alarm in the sales room. In the urban area of Waidhofen an der Thaya, the masses of water pushed open several manhole covers, which had to be reattached by the emergency services.
A total of eleven fire departments with 128 members were deployed in the municipalities of Waidhofen an der Thaya, Windigsteig, Dietmanns and Groß Siegharts.
Masses of water in the Zwettl district
The Florianis in Allentsteig in the Zwettl district were also called upon. Two retaining walls collapsed due to the massive masses of water. "A real river formed right into the town center," described the Allentsteig fire brigade. Several properties had to be secured with sandbags.
At around 5.50 p.m., the alarm also sounded in Göpfritz an der Wild in the Zwettl district. The heavy rainfall meant that the sewage system was overloaded - some houses were under water. Within a few minutes of the alarm being raised, the firefighters deployed to the specified locations. By 11 p.m., all pumping, cleaning and securing work had been completed.
Storm in Styria
It was not only in Lower Austria that the storm kept the emergency services on their toes. In Styria, more than 1,000 emergency services had to respond to a total of 261 incidents on Tuesday. The worst hit areas were Pischelsdorf and Anger as well as Mürzzuschlag.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.