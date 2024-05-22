After ketamine overdose
Police investigate the background to Perry’s death
More than six months after the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, the police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances behind his death. In cooperation with the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the Los Angeles police are investigating how the actor obtained the anesthetic, which he had in his blood in unusually high quantities at the time of his death, according to US media.
An investigation by the Los Angeles coroner's office had revealed in December that Perry had died from the effects of the anesthetic ketamine. Other causes of death included drowning, heart disease and the effects of a drug used to treat opioid addiction.
Ketamine therapy for anxiety
According to media reports, Perry had been undergoing ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety.
However, the last session before his death had been a week and a half ago, which is why the ketamine in his body at the time of his death could not have come from this infusion therapy, according to the coroner's office.
Fight against alcohol and drug addiction
Perry was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home last October. He was only 54 years old.
Prior to this, the actor had repeatedly spoken publicly about his battle with addiction, including to alcohol and drugs, and also wrote about it in his autobiography "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing", which was published last year.
